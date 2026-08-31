Indian Overseas Bank, IOB has invited applications for Generalist/ Specialist Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOB at iob.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 291 posts in the organisation.

IOB SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 291 posts at iob.bank.in, direct link to register here

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The last date to apply for the post is September 15, 2026. Read below for eligibilit, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification and age limit can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on an Online Examination followed by Interview. Candidates qualifying in the Online Examination would be called for personal Interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Online Examination or Interview.

There will be no minimum qualifying marks prescribed for the General Awareness and English Language sections for any post.

The duration of the objective test will be 2 hours with separate timing for each section.

There will be minimum qualifying marks with 30% for reserved candidates and 35% for unreserved candidates in the Online Examination. 1/4th of the mark allotted to the respective question will be deducted for which a wrong answer is given. There shall be no penalty for an unattended question.

Application Fees

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{{^usCountry}} The application fee is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PWD category candidates and ₹1000/- for all other candidates including OBC and EWS. Candidates who have submitted the Online Application successfully may proceed for payment of intimation charges through Online Mode. The payment can be made using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking/ BHIM / UPI, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The application fee is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PWD category candidates and ₹1000/- for all other candidates including OBC and EWS. Candidates who have submitted the Online Application successfully may proceed for payment of intimation charges through Online Mode. The payment can be made using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking/ BHIM / UPI, etc. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOB.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here