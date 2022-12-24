IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1747 posts at iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IOCL at iocl.com. The registration process was started on December 14 and will close on January 3, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 1747 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have minimum class 10 or matric certificate. The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 24 years of age as on December 31, 2022.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of marks obtained by the candidate in the Online Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Online Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions(MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online from TH rd 14 December 2022 (10.00 A.M.) to 3 January 2023 (5.00 P.M.) through the link which will be provided in our corporate website https://www.iocl.com/ apprenticeships. Only Online mode of Applications will be accepted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Detailed Notification Here