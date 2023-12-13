IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1820 begins on December 16 at iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 1820 posts in the organization.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1820 begins on December 16 (HT file)

The registration process will begin on December 16 and will end on January 5, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. Candidates with qualifications acquired through Distance Learning Mode or Part Time Mode or Correspondence mode shall not be considered.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the online test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The online test will be conducted with objective type multiple choice questions consisting of four options with one correct option. Mere selection in Online examination or completion of document verification/ empanelment after the selection process shall not confer any right of engagement as an apprentice in IOCL.

Other Details

The candidates who have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training in an Industry as per the Apprenticeship Act, 1961/1973/1992 as amended from time to time or job experience for a period of 1 year or more are not eligible. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOCL.

