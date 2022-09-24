IOCL recruitment 2022: 56 non- executive posts on offer

Indian Oil Corporation India ( IOCL ) has invited applications for 56 non-executives vacancies in various locations of Pipelines Division. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of of online application form is October 10. Interested candidates can apply online at iocl.com.

The tentative date for the written examination for all disciplines is Sunday November 6.

IOCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 non-executives vacancies in various locations of Pipelines Division.

IOCL recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 26 years as on September 12.

IOCL recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay Rs100 as application fee.

Direct link to apply

IOCL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at plapps.indianoil.in

Click on the link that reads, “ Recruitment for Filling Non-Executive Vacancies in Pipelines Division (Adv. No.: PL/HR/ESTB/RECT-2022(2) Dated 12.09.2022)”

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

