Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / IOCL Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1820 apprentice posts, apply link here

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1820 apprentice posts, apply link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 16, 2023 02:30 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Limited begins the registration process for 1820 Apprentice posts.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has commenced the registration process for the 1820 Apprentice post today, December 16. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is January 5, 2024, till 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iocl.com.

Direct link to apply for apprentice posts

Indian Oil Corporation Limited begins registration for 1820 Apprentice posts

IOCL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1820 apprentice vacancies.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

IOCL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 24 years.

IOCL Recruitment 2023 selection process:

The Selection will be based on marks obtained by the candidate in the Online Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Online Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at iocl.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the link that reads, "Engagement of Apprentices vide Advertisement No. IOCL/MKTG/APPR/2023-24"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Submit the applictaion form

Take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
selection process application form registration process iocl recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP