IOCL Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1820 apprentice posts, apply link here

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has commenced the registration process for the 1820 Apprentice post today, December 16. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is January 5, 2024, till 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iocl.com.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited begins registration for 1820 Apprentice posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IOCL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1820 apprentice vacancies.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

IOCL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 24 years.

IOCL Recruitment 2023 selection process:

The Selection will be based on marks obtained by the candidate in the Online Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Online Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at iocl.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the link that reads, "Engagement of Apprentices vide Advertisement No. IOCL/MKTG/APPR/2023-24"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Submit the applictaion form

Take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here: