IOCL recruitment: Apply for 106 Executive posts at iocl.com

Indian Oil has begun the application process for 106 executive posts on a term contract basis. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iocl.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IOCL Recruitment Vacancy Details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 106 vacancies, of which 96 are for the Level 1 Executive posts and 10 are for the Executive Level L2 posts.

IOCL Recruitment Age Limit: The maximum age of the candidates for executive level 1 posts should be 35 years, and for executive level 2 posts, the upper age should be 45 years.

IOCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can visit the website www.iocl.com Form

Next, click on the career tab

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are required to take a printout of the online application, attach a recent colour passport-size photograph, put their signature in the space provided, attach self-attested copies of important documents, and send it to the following address:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Advertiser, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003. Post Box No. 3096, Head Post Office.

The above-mentioned documents should reach by April 4, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON