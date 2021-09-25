Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

IREL Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for 54 Trainee and other posts

IREL Limited to recruit candidates for Trainee and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IREL Limited on irel.co.in. 
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 03:31 PM IST
IREL Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Trainee and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IREL Limited on irel.co.in. The registration process will end on October 5, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 54 posts in the organization. 

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Graduate Trainee (Finance) 7 Posts 
Graduate Trainee (HR) 6 Posts 
Diploma Trainee (Technical) 18 Posts 
Junior Supervisor (Rajbhasha) 1 Post 
Personal Secretary 2 Posts 
Tradesman Trainee (ITI) 20 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. 

Selection Process

The selection process will include Written Test [First Level Test] (ii) Skill Test / Trade Test / Computer Proficiency Test and Psychometric Test [Second Level Test]as applicable and/or any combination thereof as may be prescribed or decided by the Competent Authority.

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay 400/- as application fees. Candidates can opt to pay either through internet banking account or Credit/ Debit card. No other mode of payment of Application Fee would be accepted. SC/ST/PwBD/ESM category candidates, Women and Internal candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

