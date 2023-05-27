Indian Space Research Organisation has invited applications for Scientist/ Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ISRO at isro.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 303 posts in the organization.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 303 Scientist/ Engineer posts at isro.gov.in(File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on May 25 and will end on June 14, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): 90 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): 163 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): 47 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – Autonomous Body – PRL: 2 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) – Autonomous Body – PRL: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Written test will be conducted at eleven venues viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. The call letters for written test will be sent only to the registered e-mail ID of candidates.

Application Fees

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fees is ₹250/-. Those candidates desirous to apply for multiple post have to separately remit application fee of Rs.250/-. Candidates may make the payment ‘online’ using Internet Banking/Debit Card or ‘offline’ by visiting nearest SBI Branch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON