ISRO Recruitment 2023: Tomorrow last date to apply for Assistants and other post

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)/ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) will conclude the application process for the post of Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, and Stenographer on January 16. Candidates can pay the application fee till January 18, 2023.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.isro.gov.in.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 526 vacancies of Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, and Assistants.

Vacancy details:

Assistant: 339

Junior Personal Assistnat: 153

Upper Division Clerk: 16

Stenographer: 14

Assistants for filling up at Autonomous Institutions Under Dept of Space: 3

Junior Personal Assistants for filling up at autonomous institutions under dept of science: 1

ISRO recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should not be more than 28 years as of January 9, 2023.

ISRO recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as an application fee.

Direct link to apply

ISRO recruitment2023: How to apply

Go to the official website at www.isro.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the current opportunity

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference

