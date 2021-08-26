ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for 65 posts ends next week

Indo-Tibetan Border Police will close down the registration process for Constable posts next week on September 2, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can apply online through the official site of ITBP on itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process was started on July 5, 2021 to fill up 65 posts in the organisation.

The vacancies will be for Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group ‘C’ on a contract basis likely to be made permanent in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force against Sports Quota. Only those players who have participated or won medal (s) in the levels of competition from January 2019 to September 2021 are eligible to apply for the posts.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

• Fill in the application form and upload the certificate or document for sports discipline.

• Make the payment of fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Male candidates belonging to Un-reserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category applying for recruitment to the post of Constable(GD) under Sports Quota should pay Rs. 100/- as application fee through the ITBP Recruitment website.