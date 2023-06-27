Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP have started registration process for Constable posts on June 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for 458 Constable (Driver) posts can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 458 posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

The registration process has started today and will end on July 26, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 from a recognized board of institution or equivalent. Also, candidate must possess valid heavy vehicle driving license. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 27 years.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: How to register

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Click on new user registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the details.

Once done, click on register.

The registration process is complete.

Login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

