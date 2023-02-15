ITBP Group A Recruitment 2023: Apply for 297 Medical Officer posts

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 297 posts in the organisation. The registration process begins today, February 15, 2023 and will close on March 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Super Specialist Medical Officers: 5 posts

Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): 185 posts

Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 107 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available below.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done through Documentation and Interview. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Documentation and Interview followed by Physical Standard Tests and Medical Examination Tests, to assess their suitability for appointment in CAPFs and AR.

Application Fees

The male candidates belonging to General (UR), OBC and EWS category will have to pay ₹400/- as application fees through online payment gateway. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ITBP.

