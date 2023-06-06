ITBP recruitment 2023: 81 Head Constable (Midwife) notified, apply from June 9

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Candidates can apply online through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has notified vacancies for the post of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial). The application process will commence on June 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP recruitment 2023: Apply for 81 Head Constable (Midwife) posts

ITBP recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted for 81 vacancies of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial).

ITBP recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years. All candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

ITBP recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed the class 10th examination from a recognized Board or equivalent. Applicant should have passed Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery Course from a recognized institution.

Candidates should be registered in the Nursing Council of the Central Government or State Government.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

