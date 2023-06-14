Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ITBP to recruit for 458 Constable (Driver) posts, registration begins on June 27

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 14, 2023 06:39 PM IST

ITBP to recruit for Constable (Driver) posts. The registration process begins on June 27, 2023.

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications for Constable (Driver) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The registration process will begin on June 27 and will end on July 26, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 458 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • UR: 195 posts
  • SC: 74 posts
  • ST: 37 posts
  • OBC: 110 posts
  • EWS: 42 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age limit

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 from a recognized board of institution or equivalent. Also, candidate must possess valid heavy vehicle driving license. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 27 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of PET, PST, written exam, verification of original documents, practical test and detailed medical examination/ review medical examination.

Application Fees

The examination fees is 100/-. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and E-servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fees.

Detailed Notification Here 

