Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 3000 vacancies form August 25

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC has invited applications for post of Post Graduate Teacher. The application window will open from August 25, 2022 and the deadline for the submission of application form is September 23, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in.

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: The recruitment drive intends to fill 3120 job vacancies for post-graduate teachers, of which 265 are backlog positions and 2855 are regular positions. Out of the 3120 positions, 2341 will be filled directly, and 779 by teachers with a high school graduate trained teachers.

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category must pay a fee of Rs. 100, while those from the reserved category should pay a fee of ₹50.

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates must be within the age group of 21 to 40 as of January 1, 2022.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

