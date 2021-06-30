Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K police recruitment: Large number of women turn up for PET

In the physical endurance test (PET) and physical standard test (PST)of an ongoing recruitment drive large number of women candidates have participated, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 01:37 PM IST
In the physical endurance test (PET) and physical standard test (PST) of an ongoing recruitment drive large number of women candidates have participated, the Jammu and Kashmir police said. The PET/ PST is being held for Kashmir and Ladakh based candidates who have applied for the post of constable in two women battalions in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Today is the last day of the PET/PST which is being held at CRPF RTC SNR, Humhama ground.

In a tweet, it has said that the tests are being held following COVID-19 safety protocols. Candidates were asked to carry COVID-19 free certificate issued within 48 hours.

This PET/ PST was scheduled earlier, but was deferred later due to the COVID-19 situation. The tests for Jammu candidates is over.

To streamline the recruitment process, three lady officers have been associated as co-opted members with the police recruitment board of the two women battalions for conducting the PET/PST, an official statement said.

