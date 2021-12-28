JKPSC Faculty Recruitment 2021: Registration for 136 posts begin today

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for Faculty posts from December 28, 2021, onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 27, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 136 posts in the organization. The online edit window of application form will be available from January 29 to January 31, 2022. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

JKPSC Faculty Recruitment 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in.

Click on recruitment link and press online application link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on direct recruitment link.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Once done make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to pay application fee along with the application forms. Candidates belonging to general category have to pay ₹1000 as application fee and those belonging to reserved categories have to pay ₹500.

