JKPSC recruitment 2022: 130 Assistant Professor and Lecturer notified

JKPSC notified vacancies for various posts of Assistant Professor and Lecturer.
Published on Jul 12, 2022 03:19 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) notified vacancies for various posts of Assistant Professor and Lecturer in Super Speciality Hospitals Jammu/Kashmir, Government Medical Colleges in various cities. The application process will begin on July 13 and last date for the submission of application form is August 8.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to edit their application forms from August 13 to 15, 2022.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for General category and 500 for Reserved Category. The application fee is exempted for PHC candidates.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 130 vacancies of Assistant Professor and Lecturer in Super Speciality Hospitals Jammu/Kashmir, Government Medical Colleges in various cities.

Vacancy Details
Super Speciality Hospitals, Government Medical College - Srinagar Lecturer10
Super Speciality Hospitals, Government Medical College - Jammu Lecturer4
Government Medical College - Srinagar Lecturer30
Government Medical College - Jammu Lecturer22
Government Medical College - Anantnag Assistant Professor: 7
Government Medical College - Baramulla Assistant Professor: 10
Government Medical College - Doda Assistant Professor20
Government Medical College - Kathua Assistant Professor10
Government Medical College - Rajouri Assistant Professor10
India Gandhi Government Dental College - Jammu Lecturer7
For more details candidates are advised to read the detailed notification on the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

