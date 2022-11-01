JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Asst Director I, SCA and other posts

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Director I, Scientific Assistant, Soil Conservation Assistant, and Photo Interpreter. Interested candidates can apply online at jkpsc.nic.in. The application process commenced today, November 1 and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies of Assistant Director I, Scientific Assistant, Soil Conservation Assistant, and Photo Interpreter.

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years as. For RBA, SA, PSP, EWS, ALC/IB candidates the maximum age should be 43 years.

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 application fee: The fee for applicants from the OM category is ₹1000 and for applicants from the reserved category the application fee is ₹500.

Direct link to apply

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab

Now Click on the application link

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON