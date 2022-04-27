Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / JKPSC recruitment 2022: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon vacancies notified
employment news

JKPSC recruitment 2022: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon vacancies notified

The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced 35 openings for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons.
JKPSC recruitment 2022: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon vacancies notified
Published on Apr 27, 2022 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified 35 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The application process will commence from April 27 and the application process will end on May 26. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to edit their application form from May 28 to 30.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have done B.V.Sc and A.H.Degree from a recognised university.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for general candidates and 500 for reserved candidates.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection will be based on the written examination which will comprise of 120 MCQ type questions.

JKPSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

Click to 'Recruitment' - 'Job/Online Application'

Click on the application link next to the VAS jobs

RELATED STORIES

Register and then click the Apply Now button

Fill out the application form, submit your papers, and pay the fee

Fill out the form and print it.

Notification here

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in more details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs govt job
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP