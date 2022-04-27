JKPSC recruitment 2022: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon vacancies notified

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified 35 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The application process will commence from April 27 and the application process will end on May 26. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to edit their application form from May 28 to 30.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have done B.V.Sc and A.H.Degree from a recognised university.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for general candidates and ₹500 for reserved candidates.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection will be based on the written examination which will comprise of 120 MCQ type questions.

JKPSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

Click to 'Recruitment' - 'Job/Online Application'

Click on the application link next to the VAS jobs

Register and then click the Apply Now button

Fill out the application form, submit your papers, and pay the fee

Fill out the form and print it.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in more details.