Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / JKPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 285 posts of Assistant Professors from March 3

JKPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 285 posts of Assistant Professors from March 3

employment news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 01:35 PM IST

JKPSC has invited applications for 285 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

JKPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 285 posts of Assistant Professors from March 3(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications for 285 vacancies of Assistant Professors. The application process will commence on March 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 31.

Candidates will be able to edit their applictaion from April 1 to April 3.

JKPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 285 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

JKPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years for OM. For RBA, SC, ST, EWS, ALC, PSC, and OSC candidates the upper age limit is 43 years. The age limit is 42 years for PHC candidates.

JKPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 4000 for the General category. For the EWS category, the application fee is 500.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jammu and kashmir
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP