JKPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 285 posts of Assistant Professors from March 3

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications for 285 vacancies of Assistant Professors. The application process will commence on March 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 31.

Candidates will be able to edit their applictaion from April 1 to April 3.

JKPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 285 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

JKPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years for OM. For RBA, SC, ST, EWS, ALC, PSC, and OSC candidates the upper age limit is 43 years. The age limit is 42 years for PHC candidates.

JKPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹4000 for the General category. For the EWS category, the application fee is ₹500.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here.

