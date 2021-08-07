Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKSSB Admit Card 2021 for various posts to release today, here’s how to download

JKSSB Admit Card 2021 to be released today for various posts. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. Take a look.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 09:02 AM IST
JKSSB Admit Card 2021 for various posts to release today, here’s how to download(HT FILE)

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board will release JKSSB Admit Card 2021 for various posts today, August 7, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the exam for various posts of health and medical education department can download the admit card through the official site of JKSSB on jkssb.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the JKSSB will conduct the computer based written test for various posts of health and medical education department from August 17 to August 24. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JKSSB Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of JKSSB on jkssb.nic.in.

• Click on JKSSB Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Any candidate who does not find his/her admit card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 12th of August 2021, read the notice.

