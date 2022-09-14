JKSSB recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 772 posts

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will close down the application process for 772 posts. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply at www.jkssb.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 772 posts of 12 different government departments.

JKSSB recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

JKSSB recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹550 for General Category and ₹450 for SC, ST, PWD & EWS Categories.

For the posts involving signal stage the application fee is ₹500 for General Category and ₹400 for SC,ST,PWD & EWS Categories.

JKSSB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply for various posts under Advt 04 of 2022”

Sign up and register

Fill application form, upload documents

Pay application fee and submit

Download form and take printout for future reference.

