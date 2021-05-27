Home / Education / Employment News / Join Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for 189 SSC Officer posts, details here
Indian Army to recruit candidates for SSC Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Join Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male, female, and also widows of defence personnel to apply for the Short Service Commission Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Join Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for the post is till June 23, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 189 posts in the organization. The course will commence in Oct 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Gender Number of Vacancies 
Men 175 Posts
Women14 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Bachelor's degree in Engineering in the related field. Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by 01 Oct 2021 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The age limit should be 20 to 27 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit. After shortlisting of applications, the center allotment will be intimated to the candidate via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first-come first-serve basis initially.

Detailed Notification Here

