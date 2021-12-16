Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Join Indian Coast Guard 2021: Registration for 322 posts begins on Jan 4
employment news

Join Indian Coast Guard 2021: Registration for 322 posts begins on Jan 4

Indian Coast Guard to recruit candidates for Navik and Yantrik posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from January 4 onwards through the official site of Join Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
Join Indian Coast Guard 2021: Registration for 322 posts begins on Jan 4(Photo via @IndiaCoastGuard on Twitter)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Navik and Yantrik posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Join Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 322 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on January 4 and will end on January 14, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details below. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the PostNumber of vacancies 
Navik(General Duty) 260 Posts
Navik (Domestic Branch) 35 Posts
Yantrik (Mechanical) 13 Posts 
Yantrik (Electrical) 9 Posts 
Yantrik (Electronics) 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

  • Navik (General Duty): 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).
  • Navik (Domestic Branch): 10th Class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).
  • Yantrik. 10th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). OR 10th& 12th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)”AND “Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

RELATED STORIES

The age limit should be between 18 to 22 years of age. 

Selection Process

The selection of recruits is based on an all India order of merit on their performance in Stage-I, II, III & IV and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing of Stage-I, II, III, IV and satisfactory performance in training is compulsory for recruitment in ICG.

Detailed Notification Here 

Examination Fees

Candidates will have to pay 250/- as examination fees through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI. SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coast guard sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP