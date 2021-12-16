Join Indian Coast Guard 2021: Registration for 322 posts begins on Jan 4

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Navik and Yantrik posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Join Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 322 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on January 4 and will end on January 14, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies Navik(General Duty) 260 Posts Navik (Domestic Branch) 35 Posts Yantrik (Mechanical) 13 Posts Yantrik (Electrical) 9 Posts Yantrik (Electronics) 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Navik (General Duty): 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch): 10th Class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik. 10th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). OR 10th& 12th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)”AND “Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

The age limit should be between 18 to 22 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of recruits is based on an all India order of merit on their performance in Stage-I, II, III & IV and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing of Stage-I, II, III, IV and satisfactory performance in training is compulsory for recruitment in ICG.

Examination Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹250/- as examination fees through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI. SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of fees.