Join Indian Navy 2021: Apply for 50 SSC Officer posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy to recruit candidates for Short Service Commission Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 26, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 SSC Officer posts in the organization.

The course will be commencing from January 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy, INA Ezhimala, Kerala. The selected candidates will have to undergo training with the two distinct courses- General Service (Executive) and Hydrography. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

• SSC General Service: 47 Posts

• Hydro Cadre: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60 percent marks.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on the preference of entries and marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree fill fifth semester. SSC interviews will be tentatively scheduled from July 21 onwards at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Vishakhapatnam and Kolkata. The merit list will be compiled on the basis of SSB. Candidates recommended by SSB and declared medically fit will be appointed for training on the basis of entry-wise merit list and the number of vacancies in the respective entry.