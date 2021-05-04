Join Indian Navy 2021: Last date to apply for 2500 Sailor posts tomorrow

Indian Navy will close down the registration process Sailor posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for AA and SSR posts through the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application process was started on April 26, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 2500 Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) posts.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an exception is being made in the public interest wherein approximately 10000 candidates will be called up for written examination and PFT. The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 examination). The merit list will be available on the official website on July 23.

Direct link to apply

Join Indian Navy 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

• Click on Sailor link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on application link.

• Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

