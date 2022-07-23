Join Indian Navy 2022: Apply for Agniveer (MR) on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Agniveer (MR) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Indian Navy on joininidiannavy.gov.in. The registration process will open on July 25 and will close on July 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts of Agniveer in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have passed matriculation examination from the Board of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education. Candidates should be born between December 1, 1999- May 31, 2005.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting of candidates on aggregate percentage obtained in the qualifying examination (10th). The shortlisted candidates shall be issued call-up letter for written examination and PFT. Aadhar card is mandatory for written examination/ PFT. The merit list will be prepared based on performance in written examination, subject to qualification in Physical Fitness Test. The merit list will be available by November 2022.

