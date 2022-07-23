Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Join Indian Navy 2022: Apply for Agniveer (MR) on joinindiannavy.gov.in
employment news

Join Indian Navy 2022: Apply for Agniveer (MR) on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy to recruit candidates for Agniveer (MR) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy on joininidiannavy.gov.in.
Join Indian Navy 2022: Apply for Agniveer (MR) on joinindiannavy.gov.in
Published on Jul 23, 2022 09:19 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Agniveer (MR) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Indian Navy on joininidiannavy.gov.in. The registration process will open on July 25 and will close on July 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts of Agniveer in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have passed matriculation examination from the Board of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education. Candidates should be born between December 1, 1999- May 31, 2005.

Detailed Notification Here 

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting of candidates on aggregate percentage obtained in the qualifying examination (10th). The shortlisted candidates shall be issued call-up letter for written examination and PFT. Aadhar card is mandatory for written examination/ PFT. The merit list will be prepared based on performance in written examination, subject to qualification in Physical Fitness Test. The merit list will be available by November 2022.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian navy sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP