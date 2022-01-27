JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 postponed, notice here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has postponed JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted from January 28 to January 30, 2022 has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.

The new exam date will be released by the Commission in due course of time, <strong>read the official notice</strong>. The date will be available on the official site of JPSC.

The main exam will comprise of written and interview for selection of candidates for the various services and posts. The written exam will consist of 6 papers and the selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject scoring minimum qualifying marks i.e., 30 in Paper I and minimum qualifying marks in aggregate as prescribed.

The admit card for the mains examination was released on January 18, 2022. Those who have qualified the prelims examination were eligible to appear for the mains exam.

The Jharkhand combined civil services exam 2021 was notified in February. A total of 245 vacancies will be filled through this exam. For more related details candidates can apply online through the official site of JPSC.