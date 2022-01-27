Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 postponed, notice here
employment news

JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 postponed, notice here

JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 postponed, notice here
Published on Jan 27, 2022 12:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has postponed JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted from January 28 to January 30, 2022 has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in. 

The new exam date will be released by the Commission in due course of time, &lt;strong&gt;read the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;. The date will be available on the official site of JPSC. 

The main exam will comprise of written and interview for selection of candidates for the various services and posts. The written exam will consist of 6 papers and the selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject scoring minimum qualifying marks i.e., 30 in Paper I and minimum qualifying marks in aggregate as prescribed. 

The admit card for the mains examination was released on January 18, 2022. Those who have qualified the prelims examination were eligible to appear for the mains exam. 

RELATED STORIES

The Jharkhand combined civil services exam 2021 was notified in February. A total of 245 vacancies will be filled through this exam. For more related details candidates can apply online through the official site of JPSC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jpsc sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP