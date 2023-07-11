JSSC JITOCE 2023 recruitment: Apply for over 900 posts at www.jssc.nic.in

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applictaions for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2023. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 9. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.jssc.nic.in.

JSSC JITOCE 2023 recruitment: Apply for over 900 posts

Candidates will be able to edit their applictaions from August 15 to August 18.

JSSC JITOCE 2023 recruitment: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 900 vacancies for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer.

JSSC JITOCE 2023 examination fee: The examination fee is ₹100 for UR (Unreserved),EWS,EBC-I, BC-II - 100 RS (Indian Rupees). For SC, and ST candidates the application fee is ₹50.

JSSC JITOCE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click the link for Applications

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take [print for future reference.

