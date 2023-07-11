Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JSSC JITOCE 2023 recruitment: Apply for over 900 posts at www.jssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is conducting the JITOCE 2023 recruitment drive for over 900 vacancies. The deadline to apply is August 9.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applictaions for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2023. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 9. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.jssc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to edit their applictaions from August 15 to August 18.

JSSC JITOCE 2023 recruitment: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 900 vacancies for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer.

JSSC JITOCE 2023 examination fee: The examination fee is 100 for UR (Unreserved),EWS,EBC-I, BC-II - 100 RS (Indian Rupees). For SC, and ST candidates the application fee is 50.

JSSC JITOCE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click the link for Applications

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take [print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
application form jobs recruitment
