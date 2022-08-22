JSSC JMLCCE 2022 recruitment: 455 vacancies notified, details here.

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 12:19 PM IST

JSSC has notified 455 vacancies 10th Level Combined Exam-2022 (JMLCCE).

ByHT Education Desk

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has notified 455 vacancies 10th Level Combined Exam-2022 (JMLCCE). The application process will commence from September 11 and the last date for the submission of application form is October 10. However, candidates can pay the application fee till October 12. Interested candidates can apply online at jssc.nic.in.

Candidates can make changes in their application from from October 10 to October 19.

JSSC JMLCCE 2022 recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 455 vacancies.

JSSC JMLCCE 2022 recruitment age limit: The Upper age of the candidates should be 35 years.

JSSC JMLCCE 2022 recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as application fee. For reserved category the application fee is 50.

JSSC JMLCCE 2022 recruitment: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in from September 11.

