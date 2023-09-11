JSSC Lady Supervisor exam 2023 notification released at jssc.nic.in, apply from September 26

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023. The application process will commence on September 26 and the last date for the submission of the application form is October 25. However, candidates will be able to submit the application fee till September 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from October 31 to November 2.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 448 vacancies for Lady Supervisors.

Age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as of August 1, 2023.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as an application fee. For SC/ST category candidates the application fee is ₹50.

JSSC JLSCE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Application Forms’ tab

Next, click on the application link for JLSCE-2023

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and download the completed form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

