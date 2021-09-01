Karnataka DCET 2021 application begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on August 31 began the application process for Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2021. The last date to apply is September 13 till 5:30 pm. The last date to pay the fee in the bank is September 14.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to download the admission tickets on or after October 11 from 11 am.

The Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test-2021 will be conducted on October 23 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The Kannada language Test: (ONLY for Horanadu & Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates) will be held on October 23 from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Karnataka D-CET 2021 application fee: The application fee is ₹650 for the General and OBC categories. The application fee SC/ST/Category-1 is ₹500.

How to apply for Karnataka D-CET 2021

Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link Diploma CET -2021 Application

Click on the new registration

After successful registration, candidates will receive an Application

number and User-ID o their registered mobile phone number and email-id

Log in using the User-ID and password

Upload Photo and Signature

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference