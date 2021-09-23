Karnataka HC recruitment: Sept 24 is last date to apply for 142 assistant posts

Karnataka HC recruitment: The application process to fill 142 vacancies for assistants in the High Court of Karnataka ends on September 24. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of the Karnataka High court at recruitmenthck.kar.nic.in

The last date to pay the application fee online or through Challan is September 27.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 142 vacancies of Second Division Assistant. The candidates will be appointed initially for the period of two years or extended if necessary.

Karnataka High Court recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 35 years. The maximum age limit for the candidates of SC/ST or category-I of the OBC is 40 years. The age limit is 38 years for the person belonging to Category II-A or II-B or category III-A or III-B of the OBC class.

Karnataka High Court recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹350 for the candidates of the General category and OBC category. Candidates from the SC/ST/Cat-I and Benchmark disability(PH) category have to pay ₹200 as application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply

Karnataka High Court recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Karnataka High court recruitment at recruitmenthck.kar.nic.in

On the homepage clock on the apply link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Upload all the relevant documents

Keep the copy of the same for future reference