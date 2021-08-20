Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karur Vysya Bank recruitment 2021: Apply for business development associate post

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Karur Vysya Bank has invited applications for the appointment of Business Development Associate (on contract). The online application process will begin on August 23 and the last date to apply is September 30. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the KVB at kvb.co.in.

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidate should have completed Under Graduate Degree (10+2+3 or 10+2+5 or 10+2+3+2 or 10+2+4) under regular course from a college affiliated to a recognized University with 50% of marks and above. Any correspondence or open university degree is ineligible.

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 21 to 28 years as on August 31, 2021.

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment selection process: Candidates will be screened through a personal interview. Candidates will be called for a Personal Interview (Date of Interview and Venue will be informed by the Bank to the individual candidates through registered e-mail only).

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Karur Vysya Bank at kvb.co.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

Register your self

Upload all the required documents

Add qualification details

Review the application form and Submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

