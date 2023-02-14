Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 07:23 PM IST

Kolkata Metro will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Apprenticeship India at apprenticeshipindia.org.

Kolkata Metro Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 125 posts, details here (Twitter/metrorailwaykol ‏)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kolkata Metro has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Apprenticeship India at apprenticeshipindia.org. The last date to apply online is till March 6, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 125 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Fitter: 81 posts
  • Electrician: 26 posts
  • Machinist: 9 posts
  • Welder: 9 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Matriculation (matriculate or class in 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks on average excluding optional/additional subject and having I.T.I. certificate affiliated to NCVT compulsory in relevant trade. The age limit to apply is between 15 to 24 years.

Application Fees

A Crossed Indian Postal Order of Rs. 100/- (rupees One hundred only) as a processing fee in favour of PFA, Metro Railway, Kolkata payable to GPO/Kolkata which is not refundable transferable under any circumstances.

Where to Apply

Candidates should send the filled up application form to Dy. Chief Personnel Officer, Metro Rail Bhavan, 33/1, J.L. Nehru Road, Kolkata- 700071 or should be dropped in the box kept in PRO Office, Metro Rail Bhavan, Ground floor, 33/1, J.L.Nehru Road, Kolkata- 700071.

Detailed Notification Here 

