Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS will recruit candidates for Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in and KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 14967 posts in the organisation. KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 14,967 teaching, non-teaching posts at navodaya.gov.in, link here

The last date to apply is December 4, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Assistant Commissioner: 8 posts

2. Assistant Commissioner (Academics): 9 posts

3. Principal: 227 posts

4. Vice-Principal: 58 posts

5. Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs): 2996 posts

6. Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs): 6215 posts

7. Librarian: 147 posts

8. Primary Teachers (PRTs): 3365 posts

9. Non-Teaching Posts: 1942 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process The selection process will comprise of two tier examination followed by Interview for these posts- KVS, Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT including Librarian, PRT, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Translator. The merit list will be prepared by giving weightage of 85% and 15% to the marks obtained by candidates in Tier-2 and Interview respectively. The interview will be of 100 marks.

For Stenographer (Gr. I & II) and Junior Secretariat Assistant, the selection process will comprise of Skill Test. The merit list will be prepared according to the marks obtained by candidates in Tier-2, subject to qualifying the skill test.

No interview or skill test will be held for Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant posts.