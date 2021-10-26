Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 213 posts

Ladakh Police has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable Executive posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to do it through the official site of Ladakh Police on police.ladakh.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 213 posts of Constable in the organization.

The last date to apply for the post is on or before 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have passed 10th examination from a recognized Board of School Education before the last date for submission of application form to apply for the post. The age limit of the candidate should be not below 18 years of age and above 28 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise of compulsory test including Physical Measurement Test, Physical Endurance Test, Scrutiny of original documents/testimonials, Desired Qualification Test and written exam.

All candidates who have qualified the physical measurement test and who’s documents / testimonials have been scrutinized and found correct shall be put through a written examination which shall be of 80 minutes duration.

