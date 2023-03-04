LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 Live: Prelims exam call letter today on licindia.in

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will issue admit cards for Apprentice Development Officer or ADO Prelims exam 2023 today, March 4. Candidates can download it from licindia.in, once released. The direct link will be provided here.

The preliminary examination on objective type questions will be held on March 12. Those who qualify in it can sit for the main exam, which will take place on April 23.

The Prelims test will have three sections- Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. The number of questions is 100 and maximum marks is 70. The duration of the paper is one hour and the medium of the exam will be in English and Hindi.

Follow this blog for LIC ADO admit card download link and other updates.