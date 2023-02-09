LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 9394 posts ends tomorrow at licindia.in

Life Insurance Corporation of India will close down the registration process for LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 on February 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the post can apply online through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The registration process for 9394 Assistant Development Officer was started on January 21, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the steps given below to apply.

Direct link to apply for LIC ADO Recruitment 2023

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on LIC ADO Recruitment 2023.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the documents if necessary.

Make the payment of fees and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹750/- for other than SC/ST candidates and ₹100/- for SC/ST candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LIC.

