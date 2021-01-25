IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Registration deadline to fill 139 posts extended
employment news

Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Registration deadline to fill 139 posts extended

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mahametro.org.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:36 AM IST
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MAHA-Metro) has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of Supervisory and Non-Supervisory posts for the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) department of the Pune Metro Rail Project till January 31, 2021.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the positions was January 21, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mahametro.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 139 vacancies, out of which, 86 vacancies are for Supervisory and 53 for Non-Supervisory posts.

"UR, OBC & EWS (including Ex-servicemen) candidates are required to pay a Non-refundable fee of Rs. 400/- (excluding of bank charges plus service tax) and SC/ST, Women candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 150/- (for processing fee only, excluding of bank charges plus service tax) for each post," reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune metro work recruitment notice
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP