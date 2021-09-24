Maharashtra Metro recruitment 2021: Apply for 96 technician and other vacancies
Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has invited applications for the various vacancies of Junior Engineer, Senior Technician, and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 14.
Maharashtra Metro recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 96 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is each for the post of Additional Chief Project Manager, Senior Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Section Engineer, 23 vacancies are for the post of Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator, 3 vacancy is for the post of Senior Section Engineer, 18 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer 43 vacancies for the post of Senior Technician and 4 vacancies for the post of Account Assistant.
Maharashtra metro recruitment 2021 Selection process: The selection process will comprise of personal interview followed by document verification and medical examination as per post's category
Maharashtra Metro recruitment 2021 application fee: The candidates have to pay the application fee of ₹400. The application fee is exempted for the SC/ST and female candidates.
Maha Metro recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website of Maharashtra Metro at punemetrorail.org
Click on the career tab
Click on apply online
Register yourself
Pay the application fee
Upload all the required documents
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
Note: This advertisement is for experienced persons.
