Maharashtra Metro recruitment 2021: Apply for 96 technician and other vacancies

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has invited applications for the various vacancies of Junior Engineer, Senior Technician, and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 14.

Maharashtra Metro recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 96 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is each for the post of Additional Chief Project Manager, Senior Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Section Engineer, 23 vacancies are for the post of Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator, 3 vacancy is for the post of Senior Section Engineer, 18 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer 43 vacancies for the post of Senior Technician and 4 vacancies for the post of Account Assistant.

Maharashtra metro recruitment 2021 Selection process: The selection process will comprise of personal interview followed by document verification and medical examination as per post's category

Maharashtra Metro recruitment 2021 application fee: The candidates have to pay the application fee of 400. The application fee is exempted for the SC/ST and female candidates.

Maha Metro recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Metro at punemetrorail.org

Click on the career tab

Click on apply online

Register yourself

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Note: This advertisement is for experienced persons.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification below 

