MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2022 registration begins at cetcell.mahacet.org, details here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has begin the registration process for the Online Computer Based Test MAHMBA/MMS CET 2022 for admission to Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra, for Academic Year 2022-23.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:01 PM IST
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has begin the registration process for the Online Computer Based Test MAHMBA/MMS CET 2022 for admission to Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra, for Academic Year 2022-23. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 7.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at etcell.mahacet.org.

The date of the examination will be notified later.

The application fee is 1000 for Open Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates. However, the application fee is 800 for Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] and Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only.

MAH MCA, MBA/ MMS CET Application: Know how to apply

visit the official website at to mahacet.org

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘MCA and MBA/ MMS CET’

Register and fill the application form

Submit and download the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for the future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

 

 

