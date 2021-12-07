Manipur: MPSC to recruit homeopathic physicians, unani physicians

Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications to recruit homeopathic physicians and unani physicians under the Manipur Health Services grade 4. A total of 10 posts will be filled out of which 7 vacancies are in homeopathic physician post and the result in unani physician post.

The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for the submission of the forms is December 27.

Candidates with Bachelors's in the concerned discipline are eligible to apply. Those with diploma in homeopathic medicine and surgery can also apply for homeopathic physician post only if they have 2 years of work experience.

Candidates have to pay ₹500 as application fee. The application fee is ₹250 for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories.

The MPSC will select candidates on the basis of written exam and interview. The written exam will carry a total of 200 marks and interview will be of 30 marks in total.

