Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021: Candidates who are eligible to appear in the PET can download their admit card online at megpolice.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021.(Screengrab )

Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021: The Meghalaya Police Central Recruitment Board on Monday released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the recruitment of various posts in Meghalaya Police 2019-20 on its official website.

Candidates who are eligible to appear in the PET can download their admit card online at megpolice.gov.in.

"The PET of AB/UB Group and Follower Group will be held by adhering to all the Covid-19 protocols as laid down by the state government in the two Centres w.e.f. April 5, 2021, to June 2, 2021, in first MLP Bn., Mawiong, Shillong and April 19, 2021, to June 4, 2021, in second MLP Bn., Goeragre, Tura," reads the official notice.

Direct link to download Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021.

Direct link to check PET List of Eligible Candidate (Centre: 1st MLP BN, Mawiong) and PET List of Eligible Candidate (Centre: 2nd MLP BN, Goeragre)

How to download Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at megpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the 'Recruitment' tab and click on the link that reads, "Recruitment 2019-20: Notice regarding downloading of Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test of AB/UB Group and Followers Group in Meghalaya Police dated 15/3/2021"

Click on the link that reads, "Online Admit Cards for Physical Efficiency Test of the eligible candidates"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

