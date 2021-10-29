MPHC Recruitment 2021: 708 vacancies for class IV employees notified

Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has notified 708 vacancies for class IV employees. The application process will begin on November 9 and the last day to fill the application form is November 24. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in.

MPHC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 708 vacancies of class IV employees driver, peon/watchman/waterman, and Gardener sweeper for various district and session courts in Madhya Pradesh.

MPHC recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹216.70 for the Unreserved category candidates of MP. For the reserved category candidates of MP, the application fee is ₹116.70.

MPHC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the “Recruitment/Result” tab

Click on the online application link

Register yourself

Your ID and Password will be sent on the registered email Id

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below