Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board will close online registrations for over 3,000 group 4 vacancies today, March 20. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on peb.mp.gov.in or esb.mponline.gov.in. The application form edit window will be available till March 25.

MPPEB Group 4 recruitment registration for 3000+ posts ends today

Originally, the total number of vacancies announced was 2,716 but later, PEB announced that it has been increased to 3,047.

The recruitment examination for these posts will be conducted on July 2, 2023 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11 am and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 and have a degree/ diploma is relevant fields can apply for these posts. The age of a candidate should be between 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Direct link to apply for MPPEB group 4 recruitment 2023

Steps to apply for MPPEB group 4 recruitment 2023

Go to the official website of MPPEB.

Fresh candidates have to first register on the portal and then proceed to login. Existing candidates can skip this step and login to their profile.

Fill in the application form, upload documents and make the payment of application fee.

Once done, click on submit.

Save the confirmation page.

