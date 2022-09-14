MPPEB PV and FT registrations 2022 begin at peb.mp.gov.in, apply now

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the online application process for the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2022. Interested candidates can now apply for the entrance test on the official website peb.mp.gov.in

The last date to apply for the entrance test is September 28, 2022.

MPPEB will conduct the PVFT 2022 exam on October 29 and 30, 2022 in 2 sessions on both 29th and 30th from 9 to 11 am and 3 to 5 pm.

The PVFT exam is conducted for admissions to B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) and B.V.Sc and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) courses offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The entrance test is being conducted to admit students on 225 seats this year. The application fee is Rs. 400 for the general category candidates and Rs. 200 for the reserved category candidates.

Counselling process will begin after the entrance test result for admission to first-year B.F.Sc. and B.V.Sc and A.H.

Here’s how to apply

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in

Click on ‘Online Form - Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test 2022’

Click on the apply link

Register and login

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit the application form and save for future purposes