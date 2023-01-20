MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1456 Medical Officer posts

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun the application process for the 1456 Medical Officers (Department of Public Health and Family Welfare). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 19, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can make changes to the application from January 21, 2023, to February 21, 2023.

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1456 vacancies of Medical Officers.

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay ₹1000 as the application fee and the candidates from the reserved category have to pay ₹500 as the application fee.

Direct link to apply

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Click on the application link against Medical Officer (Department of Public Health & Family Welfare)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Register and fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON