MPPSC Recruitment 2021: 576 medical officer posts on offer

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: The Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications to fill up posts of Medical Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of MPPSC.

The application process will begin at 12 noon on June 24 and the last date to apply for MPPSC Medical Officer posts is July 23.

After the submission of the online application and paying the fees, candidates applying for MPPSC Medical officers should take a printout of their online application form and ensure that the application fee has been paid. After this, candidates need to send self-attested copies of all required documents along with application form in prescribed format at MPPSC office by August 5. (check details in the notification at bottom of the story).

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 576 vacancies in the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, MPPSC, out of which 144 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 72 vacancies are for the SC category, 242 are for the ST category, 60 for the OBC, and 58 for the EWS category.

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts must have a MBBS degree or its equivalent degree recognised by Medical Council of India.

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be between 21years and 40 years of age.

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Residents of Madhya Pradesh, SC/ST, OBC (Non-Creamy layer) and PWD candidates have to pay ₹250 as application fee. Candidates from other categories and from outside MP have to pay ₹500 as an application fee.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the notification on the official website of MPPSC at https://mppsc.nic.in/